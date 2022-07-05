BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stretch of southbound U.S. 1 near the Cecil-Harford county line will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday evening.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing part of U.S. 1 South on the Harford County side of the Conowingo Dam Bridge starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It is anticipated that the road work, which includes bolting and welding new pieces of steel to existing beams, could take up to 24 hours to complete, the agency said.
While crews are working, drivers will be guided by flags to an alternate route on a northbound lane of U.S. 1. It’s recommended that drivers use Pulaski Highway as a detour until the southbound lanes reopen.