BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials plan to tear down several of the houses along the 700 block of North Avenue after a sinkhole has put their structural integrity in jeopardy.

“We will need to demolish these properties as soon as possible,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference on North Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials shut down part of North Avenue in East Baltimore on Monday because the sinkhole had eroded a large portion of the sidewalk.

On Tuesday morning, authorities announced that part of North Avenue would remain closed until further notice.

By Tuesday afternoon, they had declared the area unsafe, in part due to a storm that dropped heavy rain on the city over the weekend, Scott said.

Officials made public their plan to tear down the houses during the press conference.

The closure affects traffic in both directions along a stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue, according to details released Tuesday by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The agency said detours are in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue and eastbound traffic being diverted at Greenmount.

The closure stems from a large sinkhole that opened up along a sidewalk in front of homes in the 700 block of North Avenue. The city firefighters union said a building inspector has been asked to inspect nearby homes for signs of structural damage.

It’s recommended that drivers who use North Avenue take alternate routes, such as Preston, Biddle, and 25th streets, to avoid getting stuck in traffic, the agency said.

There is no timetable for the road to reopen to east- and westbound traffic.

Public works crew could be seen doing repair work Tuesday morning at the site, which is being taped off until repairs are completed.