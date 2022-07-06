BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday awarded $122.5 million in state grants to police agencies across Maryland for wages, new equipment and technological upgrades.
Hogan said the total represents a 60% increase to the State Aid for Police Protection fund, which helps cover operational costs for local and county police agencies.
Prince George’s County received the highest amount ($21.5 million), followed by Baltimore County ($20.1 million), Montgomery County ($19.5 million), Baltimore City ($17.6 million) and Anne Arundel County ($12.4 million).
"We will continue to do everything in our power to support law enforcement and to provide our men and women in uniform with the tools they need to keep Marylanders safe," Hogan said.
A law passed during the recent legislative session requires funding from the program be distributed to jurisdictions “in proportion to the
number of violent crimes reported in the most recent Maryland Uniform Crime Report.”
Hogan said the bump comes as a result of his $500 million 'Re-Fund the Police' initiative, and that grant awards will continue to go up over the next three years.
“With all of our law enforcement programs, it’s very clear: when police officers have the funding they need to fight crime, they get the job done,” said Kunle Adeyemo, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with police and work together to build a safer, healthier, and more prosperous Maryland.”