By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System is looking to fill nearly 800 job openings, including 380 new positions, ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

There are openings for teachers, special educators, paraeducators, substitute teachers, food services staff and central office support staff.

Under a new salary scale, teacher salaries start at $56,228, the school system said.

Howard County Public School System employees also receive benefits and membership in the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System.

Potential applicants can view job postings on the school system’s website.

