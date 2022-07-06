BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System is looking to fill nearly 800 job openings, including 380 new positions, ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
There are openings for teachers, special educators, paraeducators, substitute teachers, food services staff and central office support staff.READ MORE: National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Bowie, Second Tornado In Anne Arundel County
Under a new salary scale, teacher salaries start at $56,228, the school system said.READ MORE: Maryland's 6 Casinos Rake In $162.7M In June
Howard County Public School System employees also receive benefits and membership in the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System.MORE NEWS: Hogan Awards $122.5M To Police Agencies For Wages, Equipment
Potential applicants can view job postings on the school system’s website.