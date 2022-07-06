BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving on Route 29 went off the road, hit a pole and caught fire, the Howard County Police Department said.
The victim was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge northbound on Route 29 about 4:42 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road for "an unknown reason" near the ramp for I-70 and hit a a sign support pole, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Police are waiting to identify next of kin before releasing the man's name.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A portion of the ramp to I-70 East was closed for nearly four hours Wednesday morning, police said.