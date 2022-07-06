BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A AAA worker died Tuesday night after he was hit by a Jeep in Prince George’s County while offering roadside assistance to a stranded driver.
The deadly crash happened about 11:15 p.m. along westbound Route 50 near Collington Road in Bowie, Maryland State Police said Wednesday morning.
Troopers said the AAA was parked behind a van straddling the left lane and left shoulder of Route 50 with its emergency lights on when the crash occurred.
The worker, who wore a reflective vest and had placed traffic cones nearby, was refueling a van when a Jeep heading west on Route 50 swerved to avoid the AAA vehicle and struck him, troopers said.
Paramedics pronounced the worker, 69-year-old Anthony Okozi of Upper Marlboro, dead at the scene., troopers said. No other injuries were reported.
The Jeep's driver remained at the scene. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether there would be any charges resulting from the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.