BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has developed a new mental health resource for parents, educators, and behavioral health professionals to help young people who are coping with violence, according to state officials.
The resource was developed by the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration, officials said. It includes a variety of tips for behavioral health stakeholders and providers across Maryland.
School partners and other state agencies can benefit from it too, according to officials.
"Interagency collaboration is key to our success in providing resources for Marylanders in crisis," said MDH Acting Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Dr. Lisa Burgess.
Tips for coping with violence include:
- Avoid overexposure to the news and social media. This is especially important for young people.
- Stay aware of your emotional health and how it is impacted by the news you consume, as well as the emotional health of the people around you.
- Attend to your self-care needs: go for walks, listen to music, meditate, exercise. Try to keep a regular routine as much as possible. Get enough sleep and nourishment.
- Maintain ongoing contact with your support systems, such as friends and family.
- Try to recognize when you may need extra support. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or offer help to someone who may also be struggling emotionally.
- Check on the young ones in your life. Help them talk about their feelings about the situation to help ease their fears.
- Seek professional counseling or therapy for yourself and loved ones as needed.