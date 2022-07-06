BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be a hot and humid Wednesday in Maryland with a chance for storms later on.

While we’re monitoring the possibility for a stray shower or thunderstorm, the day should generally be calmer than what we saw during Tuesday’s storms.

We will have a mixture of sunny and cloudy skies with temperatures climbing up to 91 degrees. But because of the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Maryland under a marginal risk for severe weather.

As we’ve mentioned before, that indicates a 1 out of 5 on the severity scale, with 1 being the lowest rating and 5 being the highest.

That’s one grade lower than the slight risk we were under Tuesday when a possible tornado uprooted trees and knocked out power in Bowie.

Additionally, much of the Baltimore and Washington D.C. metro areas are under a Flash Flood Watch from 3 p.m. until late tonight.

The watch includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City.

We are anticipating that some of us might see a stray shower or storm this afternoon and there’s potential for more storms this evening.

Those showers and storms could produce heavy rainfall, resulting in the potential for flooding in coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas.

This trend of unsettled weather continues on Thursday when we’re predicting yet another humid day with a thunderstorm or two.

Thursday will be muggy but not nearly as hot with temperatures expected to top out in the mid 80s.

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s and a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the mix.