BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six privately run casinos brought in $162.7 million in revenue last month, with the state receiving a contribution of $68.4 million, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said Wednesday.
June's revenue figures were a slight bump from the same period a year ago, increasing by $1.2 million, or 0.8%.
Most of that was driven a 7.4% uptick in revenue from slots and table games at MGM National Harbor, which also led the way in June revenue with $68.4 million.
Every other casino in the state, except the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, saw a slight dip in June compared to a year ago.
Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover ranked second in revenue, with nearly $56 million, and the Horseshoe was third, with $17 million.