BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the first round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards to nonprofit organizations, according to city officials
The awards, totaling 7.3 million, are paid for by the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs. The awards were given to organizations that meet the priorities outlined in Scott's plan to improve public safety, invest in equitable neighborhood development, prioritize city youth, and work toward creating clean and healthy communities.
The grant funding announced today increases the total amount of funding awarded to nonprofit organizations to over $25 million from the City's $641 million ARPA allocation, city officials said.
"The work being done through Baltimore's diverse nonprofits is critical to the wellbeing of our residents. These organizations fill in the gaps and support our communities in ways that government cannot," Scott said. "Here in Baltimore, we recognize the value of their work. That is why it is so important that we support our nonprofits as we prepare to emerge on the other side of the pandemic stronger than ever."
The selected nonprofit recipients include:
- Baltimore City Community College Foundation will receive $500,000 to support Baltimore’s youngest refugees’ and asylees’ academic needs.
- Baltimore Corps will receive $371,000 to support workforce development activities including career navigation, training, and identifying placement partners with a focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and female-identifying residents.
- Bikur Cholim will receive $285,000 to support continued operation of their COVID-19 vaccination clinic and provision of food, financial, and transportation assistance to all patients in need.
- B’More Clubhouse will receive $500,000 to assist individuals with mental illness maintain recovery and stability, and lessen their use of public behavioral health resources, especially emergency services.
- FreeState Justice will receive $470,000 to support a person-centered network of health and housing providers to provide young LGBTQ Baltimoreans with equal access to high-quality healthcare, housing, and resources.
- Ministers’ Conference Empowerment Center CDC will receive $1,200,000 to create a Cradle to Career Pipeline. The Pipeline will provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction, enrichment experiences, job shadowing, workforce training, job placement, and opportunities for career advancement in the railway, maritime, and other tech careers
- The Pride Center of Maryland will receive $1,300,000 to address the issue of increased violence, particularly among sexual and gender minority populations (SGM) through community outreach, individualized assessments, benefits navigation, physical and mental health referrals, education assistance, enrichment activities and employment programing.
- Urban Strategies, Inc. will receive $2,300,000 to support Baltimore City residents impacted by the redevelopment of Perkins Homes by enrolling individuals in case management that will provide opportunities for economic mobility, youth development, education and health assistance.