BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the first round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards to nonprofit organizations, according to city officials

The awards, totaling 7.3 million, are paid for by the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. The awards were given to organizations that meet the priorities outlined in Scott’s plan to improve public safety, invest in equitable neighborhood development, prioritize city youth, and work toward creating clean and healthy communities.

The grant funding announced today increases the total amount of funding awarded to nonprofit organizations to over $25 million from the City’s $641 million ARPA allocation, city officials said.

“The work being done through Baltimore’s diverse nonprofits is critical to the wellbeing of our residents. These organizations fill in the gaps and support our communities in ways that government cannot,” Scott said. “Here in Baltimore, we recognize the value of their work. That is why it is so important that we support our nonprofits as we prepare to emerge on the other side of the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The selected nonprofit recipients include: