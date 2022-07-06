MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.

Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said.

“I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.

Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has more than 500 people on the waiting list.

Gun shops and advocates are welcoming the change. But Attorney General Brian Frosh wrote to the Maryland State Police on Wednesday addressing his understanding that this is now the law, but he is not in agreement with it.

Frosh listed the many other requirements and restrictions that are currently in place for people seeking to buy a gun. There is an even more extensive list of training and testing for those wishing to wear and carry one.

To legally buy a gun in Maryland the applicant needs to go through a four-hour course, pass a background check, and then wait seven days before being granted the right to purchase. If that same applicant then wants to carry their firearm, then they need to complete an additional 16 hours of training and pass a live fire test to prove their proficiency.

They do not, however, need to prove their need for the carry permit. That is the only change.

Previously, “you had to be a business owner transporting currency or valuable things like that, or you had to have a TS or higher clearance. All of that has been done away with,” Fletcher said.

In the midst of violent events around Baltimore and across the country, some leaders are in sharp opposition to the change in the law saying they think more guns will lead to more crime and more death. Gun advocates think the opposite.

“It’s been proven with all the states with a gun shall issue that the more ordinary citizens who are carrying violent crime goes down,” Fletcher said.

In areas where guns were always prohibited, like school zones and certain government buildings, those rules are still in place and it is illegal to carry a firearm regardless of your permit.