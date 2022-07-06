BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-tornado touched down in Bowie on Tuesday evening, with winds reaching up to 90 mph.
Officials said the tornado passed through the Somerset subdivision in Bowie about 5:31 p.m. and lasted for three minutes, causing "extensive tree damage," including one tree that fell on top of a house on Sinclair Lane.
Neighbors are still in shock after a fast moving and furious storm literally ripped through their community.
"It just came out of nowhere," said one resident. "It whipped up, it did its damage, and then it was done and everything was still."
Homes on Bridle place were pummeled by this storm Tuesday afternoon.
In the midst of the storm, residents felt trapped because they had no basements to hide in.
Luckily, no one was injured.