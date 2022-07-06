BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 06: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers forces out Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles on a fielders choice in the firs tinning during a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 6, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the season.

Watkins (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in his first career start against Texas, which fell to 4-17 in one-run games.

Jorge López worked the ninth and struck out Brad Miller to end the game, earning his 14th save after blowing his last two opportunities.

The Rangers ended a major league-best streak of 11 games with a homer, one shy of the franchise record.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the second off Glenn Otto when two runs scored on an infield single by Ryan McKenna and a throwing error by shortstop Corey Seager.

Texas pulled within 2-1 in the fifth on an RBI double by Leody Taveras.

Watkins, a 29-year-old, second-year right-hander, allowed one run for a third straight start following a stint on the injured list. He threw 84 pitches, 61 for strikes, and walked his only batter with one out in the seventh.

Otto (4-5) allowed two runs — one earned — with three hits and five strikeouts over five innings.

The Orioles swept the Rangers for the first time since 2017 and are 11-11-4 in series this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Rangers: LHP Kolby Allard was activated from the taxi squad. … LHP John King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Orioles: RHP Beau Sulser was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. … LHP Nick Vespi was optioned to the Tides. … LHP Kirk McCarty was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians and optioned to Norfolk. … RHP Marcos Diplán was designed for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Josh Smith and OF Adolis García got the night off.

Orioles: OF Austin Hays was back in the lineup after being held out the previous day with a wrist injury. … 1B Ryan Mountcastle is still dealing with a sinus infection but was available off the bench. … RHP Kyle Bradish (shoulder) will pitch a simulated game Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins and RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47).

Orioles: RHP Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.70) will start the series opener Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels and RHP Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23).

