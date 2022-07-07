BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have patched up a sinkhole that opened this week in Baltimore, but repair work on another sinkhole is ongoing, the city Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The DOT said part of North Wolfe Street from North Avenue to Lafayette Avenue is back open after crews completed repairs to a sinkhole in the area, yet it could up to six weeks to fix a sinkhole on North Avenue.
North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue will remain closed to foot and vehicle traffic until further notice while crews make repairs to an underground utility line.
The sinkhole opened up earlier this week on the sidewalk along North Avenue. It led the city to demolish three nearby homes, displacing nine families who lived there.
There are detours in place with westbound traffic on North Avenue being rerouted at Homewood Avenue and eastbound traffic being rerouted at Greenmount Avenue.
Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes around the area, such as Preston, Biddle or 25th streets, to avoid getting stuck in traffic.
Besides those changes, truck traffic is being detoured to Harford Road, 25th Street and Greenmount Avenue, while MTA buses are being diverted around the area due to the road closure.