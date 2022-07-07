BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore drivers beware: the grace period for speeding tickets on the Jones Falls Expressway is coming to an end next week.

Automated speed cameras were installed along Interstate 83 in Baltimore in April, but up until now, drivers clocked over the speed limit have received warnings. But starting on July 13, drivers will be ticketed if they’re caught speeding on JFX.

With the 90-day grace period expiring, drivers caught going over the posted speed limit by 12 or more miles per hour will be sent $40 citations for each violation.

Posted speed limits along the roughly eight-mile stretch of I-83 range from 40 to 55 miles per hour. The cameras are located in the northbound and southbound lanes of I-83 near where it intersects with West 41st Street.

The cameras were installed along the interstate as part of an effort to reduce the number of traffic crashes and instances of reckless driving on what remains one of Baltimore’s busiest roads.

Over the first 60 days of the grace period, more than 150,000 warning notices were issued, a Baltimore City Department of Transportation spokesperson told WJZ. The highest speed clocked was 135 miles per hour.

Because the automated speed enforcement citation is considered a civil violation, license points will not be imposed on drivers caught speeding.

The revenue generated by the speeding citations will cover the operating costs of the camera system, according to the DOT. Any leftover funds will be steered toward expressway maintenance and capital improvements, per Maryland state law.