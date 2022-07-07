BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high school in Waldorf was evacuated Wednesday morning after a student set off a firework in the lobby, authorities said.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a student attending summer school lit the firework in the lobby of Westlake High School, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Muggy With Storms Likely Later On
The building was evacuated, but students and staff were allowed back in once the smoke cleared and it was determined there was no threat, deputies said.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Wounded In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
No one was hurt during the incident.MORE NEWS: 63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.