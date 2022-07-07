BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was a much cooler and rather cloudy day, but no rain was reported in most areas.
There will be some patchy clouds overnight, and some local fog is possible Friday morning as we have rather light winds.READ MORE: Adley Rutschman Homers, Orioles Beat Angels And Run Win Streak To 5
Most of Friday will feature sun and clouds and warmer temperatures, but rain showers will return by later in the evening.
Some heavy showers are possible by Saturday morning, although some of our new guidance is showing the heaviest rain and some thunderstorms developing south of the D.C. region.READ MORE: Man Shot And Killed After Swinging Bat At Squeegee Worker At Busy Inner Harbor Intersection
This rain threat will gradually shift into Virginia and the Carolinas by later Saturday, allowing drier air to move into Maryland. This will make for a beautiful, less humid and mainly sunny Sunday! Bring it on!
Have a great weekend once that rain clears out!MORE NEWS: Candidate Profile: Ivan Bates Seeks Baltimore's Top Prosecutor Job For Second Time
Bob Turk