BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds and humid conditions hung around Baltimore on Friday.
Thunderstorms may create very heavy rain over parts of Maryland overnight and into Saturday morning.
A flood watch will go into effect at 11 p.m. Friday and remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Rain amounts will vary from place to place.
Most areas will likely pick up 1 inch to over 3 inches of rain.
Most areas will likely pick up 1 inch to over 3 inches of rain.

These levels of rain are enough to cause flooding issues, especially if 2 or more inches fall within one or two hours.
People should be very careful driving at night when the heaviest rains are expected to occur.
At this point, that rainfall is projected to happen between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday.
By late afternoon, the rains will shift south and drier air will filter in, which will make for a more pleasant Saturday night, especially over Northern Maryland.
Sunday will come with some sunshine, lower humidity, and a dry breeze will make for a very pleasant end to the weekend.