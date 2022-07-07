BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers checking out reports of gunfire in the 4000 block of Raymonn Avenue about 10:13 p.m. found signs of a shooting and located a person who had been shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said.
The victim, who was only identified as a 29-year-old, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.