BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in southern Baltimore in April that sent another man to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.
Michael Simms was taken into custody Tuesday in the 800 block of Glade Court in connection with the April 23 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Simms is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault.
The charges stem from a shooting reported about 4:16 a.m. April 23 in the 4100 block of 6th Street, police said. Officers handling that call found a 27-year-old man shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect that Simms shot the victim following an unspecified dispute, police said. He remains in custody while awaiting trial on a list of charges related to the shooting.