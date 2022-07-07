BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot Thursday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of E. Monument Street about 9:40 p.m. and found an adult male and the boy suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The boy had been shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals.
Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2433. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.