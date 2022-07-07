Hi everyone!

Today is the four-month anniversary of WJZ At 9. Over the past few months, K2 and I have racked up a lot of miles and seen a lot of cool stuff. But today was particularly inspirational as we visited First Fruits Farm in Freeland.

First Fruits, a nonprofit Christian ministry that aims to provide fresh produce to families and individuals experiencing hunger, estimates volunteers have helped harvest over 20 million pounds of fruits and vegetables. And here’s another jaw-dropping number: last year 15,000 people volunteered to help First Fruits with its admirable efforts.

The farm is run by Rick and Carol Bernstein. In 1998, the couple moved to a farm in Baltimore County with the “idea of planting and harvesting fields with volunteers helping, and serving needy families.” Fast forward to 2022 and the farm is now over 200 acres in size. The farm has been powered by the efforts of volunteers and donors.

The best part is, the whole mission is about helping out people in need. Do yourself a favor and check out the website for First Fruits Farm to learn more.

I have mentioned this in my blog before, but in this business, we often see the worst our world has to offer. But we also get the opportunity to see the best of humankind. And let me tell you that the people behind First Fruits Farm fall into the latter category. Thanks for inviting us to your farm today!

– Marty B!