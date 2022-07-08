BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Argentine Navy tall ship is visiting Baltimore this weekend and offering Marylanders the chance to step aboard for free deck tours.

“It’s a very exciting day for Baltimore, we have our first tall ship in the Inner Harbor this year,” said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore, a nonprofit group that recruited the ship, the ARA Libertad.

The Libertad, a training vessel for Argentinian midshipmen, arrived at the Inner Harbor on Friday morning.

Tours are available on:

Friday, July 8 from 2-8 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Monday, July 11 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The ship will be closed to the public on Saturday for Argentine Independence Day celebrations.

“The magnificent tall ships that sail around the world, it’s very unique for us to get them in Baltimore. We’re very lucky in that way and it’s a big competition between all the cities to have the ships here,” said Nawrocki.

Tall ships are large, traditionally rigged sailing vessels.

Indiana resident Pablo Coria was one of the first visitors to get aboard the ship after it docked.

“We saw it was coming and I couldn’t miss it,” he said.

Coria said he is a former crew member of the Libertad and is originally from Argentina.

“Very special memories, very special ship, the people are fantastic,” said Coria.

This is the 11th time the Libertad has visited Baltimore.

Registration is required to tour the vessel. More information is available here.