BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday night in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.
About 10:15 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 400 block of North Port Street, where they found the victim, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Friday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.