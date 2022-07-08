CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last month, authorities said Friday.

Darryon Cephas is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Curtis Jones, who was fatally shot June 15, Baltimore Police said.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Identify Man Killed In Confrontation With Squeegee Workers

Officers called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street shortly before 4 a.m. that day found Jones shot multiple times inside a vehicle, police said.

READ MORE: Man, 24, Shot In The Face In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

Jones was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Warm & Sticky With Spotty Storms Later

It’s unclear what led investigators to identify Cephas as a suspect. Police said the motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff