BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last month, authorities said Friday.
Darryon Cephas is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Curtis Jones, who was fatally shot June 15, Baltimore Police said.
Officers called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street shortly before 4 a.m. that day found Jones shot multiple times inside a vehicle, police said.
Jones was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
It’s unclear what led investigators to identify Cephas as a suspect. Police said the motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear at this time.