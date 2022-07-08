BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is cutting the number of concerts in its 2022-23 schedule with an eye toward “maximizing attendance” and creating openings for new concerts and partnerships, the organization said.
Two recurring Friday series have been truncated to a new six-concert series on Fridays, the orchestra said.
And the Saturday Off The Cuff series will not be offered at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall but the Friday edition will remain at the Music Center at Strathmore.
Overall, the number of shows at the Meyerhoff will drop by 10, while shows at Strathmore will remain unchanged.
“The decision to reduce BSO concerts at the Meyerhoff from 91 concerts to 81 concerts will enhance the audience experience and create space in the Meyerhoff calendar for a wide variety of performances,” the orchestra said. “We are focused on welcoming new audiences and partners into the Meyerhoff and bringing the full Baltimore Symphony to locations throughout the city, region, and state.”
In March, the orchestra announced a Music for Maryland tour as part of the 2022-23 season, reaching all 23 jurisdictions outside of the city over the next three years.
The BSO said the slimmer schedule will also help the health and morale of the musicians and staff and allow the organization to invest in more pre- and post-concert events.
Impacted subscribers should receive a phone call about attending a different performance of the same program, with the same or comparable seats, the orchestra said.