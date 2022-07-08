BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said.

Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained.

The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses releated to drugs, sex offenses, car jackings and home invasion, authorities said.

A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the U.S. Marshals office for the District of Maryland.

“Working with our municipal, state, and federal partners and community leaders, we have arrested many violent criminals and repeat offenders during this initiative thereby making it safer for the people of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland,” said Johnny L. Hughes, Marshal for the District of Maryland.

Authorities seized 15 firearms and more than one kilogram of illegal narcotics as part of the local effort, the U.S. Marhals Service said.

Eighteen federal, state and local agencies participated in “Operation North Star,” including police departments from Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil and Frederick counties.

“Operation North Star is another successful example of our ongoing partnerships with our local, state and federal partners in removing violent offenders off of our streets,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “When we are able to coordinate, communicate and share resources among law enforcement agencies, we become stronger. I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their ongoing partnership in apprehending violent criminals and bringing to justice those responsible for violence in our communities.”

The BPD led the local effort along with the U.S. Marshals office in Maryland and partner agencies in the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Similar operations were carried out last month in Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., leading to the arrest of 1,501 fugitives, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A total of 230 people wanted on homicide charges and 131 wanted on sexual assault charges were apprehended, and investigators seized 166 firearms, more than $53,600 in currency and more than 33 kilograms of illegal narcotics, federal officials said.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything we can to protect our communities from violent crime and end the plague of gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Operation North Star reflects the approach we are taking across the Department to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies and communities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the greatest violence.”