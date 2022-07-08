BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a deadly encounter between a motorist and a squeegee worker in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, another motorist said he came face to face with squeegee workers at the same intersection near Conway Street just hours before.

The man told WJZ that he is a Door-Dash delivery worker and he had previous encounters with squeegee workers at intersections. He shared a police report that entailed a prior encounter dated June 26, 2022.

The motorist did not want to be identified but explained his experience to Ava-joye Burnett.

“Yesterday around 1:15–1:30 p.m., I was heading down Conway,” the man said. “I was on the way to do a grocery delivery. That’s when I spotted the squeegee kids or squeegee men.”

He went on to explain he stopped about 30 feet away from three of the squeegee workers.

“They proceeded when the light changed green to come towards my vehicle and block me so I couldn’t go anywhere,” the man said.

The driver said one of the squeegee workers ripped off his windshield wiper and tossed it. He shared with WJZ images of the damage to his car.

“So at this point, I’ve had enough,” the man said. “I get out of my vehicle, just like I did the time before, and I said, ‘What is your problem?’ So, I guess he thought that I was gonna come towards him and he reached down, took his left hand, placed it inside the backpack and brandished a weapon, which to me looked like a gun.”

He said that at that point, he got into his car and left.

Burnett inquired whether he would think twice next time about ever getting out?

“I would,” the man said. “But at the same time when you get fed up enough, something—I don’t want to say snaps but something—comes over you and you just can’t take it anymore.”

The motorist told WJZ that he knows not all squeegee workers have a bad reputation and some are simply trying to make some money.

On Friday, the Mayor’s Office for African American Male Engagement (AAME) held a job fair for young people in the city, some of whom are former squeegee workers.

AAME is a division of Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration.

The coordinator said the event was organized before Thursday’s events. About 20 young people attended the event and received conditional work opportunities. These young people will also be getting paid throughout the conditional period, which will hopefully lead to permanent positions.

WJZ spoke with Davion Hodges, a young man who has participated in city programs and is now working at a hotel. He told WJZ that he’s about to graduate with a certification in welding this summer.

Hodges has ambitious goals for the future.

“In August, mid-August, I will have my certification, and then I am going to paint and [do] real estate,” Hodges said. “What I really want to do. I just want to honor my mother. So everything that I am doing is just for her.”