BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded $127.6 million in grants to increase high-speed internet access across the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

An estimated 15,000 households that are unserved or underserved are expected to gain broadband access through the grants from the office’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said.

Grants provided to community and educational organizations will also provide devices and equipment to K-12 students.

Overall, the state has pledged $400 million to expand broadband access, Hogan said. In Maryland, more than 95% of households are now connected.

“Our goal is to ensure universal broadband to everyone in every single corner of the state,” he said. “Connect Maryland is the game-changing initiative that is going to help us get there, and it is one more way that we are changing Maryland for the better.”

Connect Maryland provides grans through the following progams:

The Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program offers between $1 million and $10 million to local jurisdictions or their Internet Service Providers to construct new broadband networks. Matching funds are required.

offers between $1 million and $10 million to local jurisdictions or their Internet Service Providers to construct new broadband networks. Matching funds are required. The Neighborhood Connect Broadband Grant Program gives local jurisdictions and providers between $50,000 and $500,000 to extend existing networks. Matching funds are required in some instances.

gives local jurisdictions and providers between $50,000 and $500,000 to extend existing networks. Matching funds are required in some instances. The Connected Communities Program gives between $25,000 and $250,000 to local nonprofits to create Gap Networks and Community Networks for low-to-moderate income households.

gives between $25,000 and $250,000 to local nonprofits to create Gap Networks and Community Networks for low-to-moderate income households. The Maryland Emergency Education Relief Grant provides grants between $50,000 and $350,000 to schools, libraries and other institutions to help students without internet access or devices to connect in classrooms.

In 2017, Hogan created the Office of Rural Broadband within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to reach underserved rural areas.

Last year, it was rebranded as the Office of Statewide Broadband to focus on all areas of Maryland.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.