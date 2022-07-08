BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warm and muggy air mass in place today across the region as high pressure retreats off to the east.
There can be a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms popping up, but the main event in terms of rainfall should hold off until tonight into tomorrow.READ MORE: Police: Man Shot And Killed After Swinging Bat At Squeegee Worker
There could be a thunderstorm in spots today.READ MORE: Candidate Profile: Ivan Bates Seeks Baltimore's Top Prosecutor Job For Second Time
As for tonight, periods of rain and a thunderstorm, heaviest later at night. There could be localized flash flooding so please be careful.
This weekend however will be a mixed bag in terms of weather.MORE NEWS: Light Rail Riders Brace For Scaled-Back Schedules