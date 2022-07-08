BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for several different murders in Baltimore during the months of June and July, according to authorities.

The non-profit organization announced on Friday night that it was offering up to $8,000 for resolving the crimes associated with each homicide victim.

Among the murder victims the non-profit mentioned was Darrell Fulton who was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue.

June 14th, 2022, at 1:43 A.M, Mr. Darrell Fulton was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue. On June 17th he died from those injuries. Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/WTm5Jgiw5u — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) July 9, 2022

An off-duty Baltimore police sergeant driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way found Fulton in the street around 1:45 a.m. on June 14, according to authorities.

A reward is also being offered for information on the person who shot and killed Jamar “Simba” Roberson on July 2. Roberson was shot in the 600 block of North Broadway around 3:35 a.m. that day.

July 2nd, 2022, at 3: 34 A.M., Mr. Jamar "SIMBA" Roberson was shot in the 600 block of North Broadway. Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/zJYUqfk53E — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) July 9, 2022

Metro Crime Stoppers is also using its reward offering to encourage people to come forward regarding the death of Terrontae Stancil who was gunned down in the 600 block of West Mosher Street around 3:35 p.m. on July 2.

July 2nd 2022, at 3:23pm Mr. Terrontae Stancil was shot and killed in the 600 block of West Mosher Street Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/0jLNIcGs3O — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) July 9, 2022

The non-profit organization offered a reward for information surrounding the shooting that killed Timothy Reynolds following a confrontation between Reynolds and a squeegee worker.

Reynolds was shot near the intersection of Light Street and East Conway Street around 4:35 p.m. on July 7.

July 7th, 2022, at 4:35pm Mr. Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed near the intersection of Light Street and East Conway Street, located across from the Visitor Center in the Inner Harbor. Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/KHFEdNJa9a — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) July 8, 2022

People with tips can reach Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.