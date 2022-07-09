BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are looking into the possibility a shooting that killed two people in Northeast Baltimore was the end result of a murder-suicide, according to authorities.
Officers in the area learned of the shooting around 5:15 p.m.READ MORE: Police Officer Released From Hospital After Being Dragged Two Blocks In Northwest Baltimore
They found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries in the 5500 block of Catalpha Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Two Men In 'Critical Condition' Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say
Medics took the woman and man to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.
The two gunshot victims were pronounced dead afterward, police said.MORE NEWS: Hogan Doubles Reward For Information About A Deadly Clash In Downtown Baltimore That Killed A Man
Anyone with information about the double shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.