BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings across the state of Maryland are set to be lifted at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Showers will taper off for the afternoon with just an isolated shower leftover. Highs will be held in check staying in the 70s.Clouds will break some tonight and with light winds and soggy ground, patchy fog will develop. Temperatures lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be a nice day with sunshine, less humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Monday looks great with more sun, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. The good weather doesn’t last long as heat and humidity return by Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.