BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings across the state of Maryland were lifted at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Showers tapered off for the afternoon with just an isolated shower leftover. Temperature highs will be held in check, staying in the 70s.
The clouds will break some tonight and with light winds and soggy ground, patchy fog will develop. Temperatures lows will be in the low to mid-60s.
Sunday will be a nice day with sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the low 80s.
Monday looks great with more sun, low humidity, and highs in the mid-80s.
The good weather doesn’t last long as heat and humidity return by Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.