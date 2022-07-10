MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 01: Jorge Lopez #48 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on July 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Orioles 3-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the fact that their closer, Jorge Lopez, was named to the American League All-Star roster today.
Lopez boasts one of the best ERA’s among all relievers in baseball and holds 16 saves, including three straight since the Fourth of July—propelling the team to its eighth straight win.
For Lopez, his nomination means that much more. He is dedicating it to his son Mikael who has battled several autoimmune diseases since his birth.