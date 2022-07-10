BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain has moved out of the area and the skies will clear overnight.

Low temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Sunny skies are expected Monday with temperature highs in the low- to mid-80s.

Monday will be the best day of the week.

A cold front will arrive late Tuesday through early Wednesday with a chance for storms.

Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm that could produce damaging wind gusts.

Overall, the threat doesn’t look significant, but it exists.

Before storms arrive Tuesday, temperatures will reach the low- to mid-90s with heat index values in the mid- and upper-90s.

The front will push south of the area Wednesday but will stall as another wave of low pressure rides up the front on Thursday.

This will bring another chance for showers to the area, with the best chances for rain across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Friday and Saturday look dry with more rain Sunday.