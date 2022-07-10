CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Howard Bernstein
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a soggy start to our weekend, the sun is finally out to play!

Much nicer weather today and Monday ahead of a hot & humid Tuesday.Saturday’s sogginess continues to pull away and, in its wake, more sunshine and lower humidity levels move in for today and Monday.

Highs on Sunday reach the low 80s.  Sunday night will be clear and comfortably cool with lows mostly in the 60s.

Monday is a very nice July day with highs in the low to mid 80s.The nice weather doesn’t last too long as we’ll see an approaching cold front Tuesday night. Ahead of that front, temperatures and humidity levels soar.  Look for highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday with a heat index closer to 100.  We could also see a late day shower/storm with a better chance overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be not quite as  hot with highs closer to 90 degrees.