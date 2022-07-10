BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 10: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels grounds out in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels 9-5.

Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.

Urías singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2.

Baltimore (43-44) moved with one game of .500 for the first time since it was 0-1.

It’s been quite an exhilarating stretch for a rebuilding team that lost more than 100 games in three of the last four years, the exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who now sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 38-49 after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.

Austin Voth (1-1) pitched five innings to earn his first victory with the Orioles since being claimed off waivers from Washington on June 7.

Harrison gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the third with his second career homer, a two-run drive to right. After celebrating his first long ball since August 2020 with the Marlins, he had to wait through a video replay because the Orioles questioned whether he actually touched first base.

LA starter José Suarez (1-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking two and hitting another in the fourth. The lefty gave up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle, a two-run single to Urías and was lifted after Rougned Odor singled in a run.

The Angels contributed heavily to Baltimore’s four-run fifth. Not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays was given the day off to rest his sore right wrist, which hasn’t been at 100 percent since he was struck by a pitch Monday against Texas. … RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Angels: Following a day off, Los Angeles and RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA) face the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Orioles: After taking Monday off, Baltimore sends RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.50) to the mound Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

