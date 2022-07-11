CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said.

The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Bright And Pleasant

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police.

The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning.

READ MORE: Family Of Efraim Gordon Celebrates With Completion Of Torah

A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said.

Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released.

MORE NEWS: Unique Baltimore Mentoring Program Encourages Kids To Paint New City Mural

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff