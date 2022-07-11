CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Chesapeake Bay, Larry Hogan, Maryland Department Of Natural Resources
ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he will be steering $18.8 million toward 22 restoration projects that aim to improve the water quality and habitat of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, state officials.

Hogan made the grant award announcement alongside the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The multimillion-dollar awards will lead to the improvement of 77 unique sites affiliated with the bay, according to state officials.

Those sites will be restored via riparian buffer, reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management, and wetland creation, state officials said.

“Each of these projects plays a critical role in improving the quality of the bay and making our ecosystem more resilient,” Hogan said.

The funding for the grants comes from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, which favors cost-efficient and effective non-point source pollution reduction projects, state officials said.

The projects receiving the funding will collectively remove more than 41,083 pounds of nitrogen, 4,332 pounds of phosphorus, and 7,967 tons of suspended solids, according to state officials.

The award recipients were selected from among 51 proposals, state officials said. The list includes:

  • ​Western Maryland Resource Conservation and Development
  • Maryland Forestry Foundation
  • Blue Water Baltimore
  • ​The Land Preservation Trust
  • ​Carroll County Government – Bureau of Resource Management
  • Cecil County Government – Stormwater Management Division​
  • Chesapeake Rivers Association Inc.
  • Harford Soil Conservation District​
  • Wildfowl Trust of North America, Inc. (DBA Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center)
  • Ducks Unlimited, Inc.​
  • Washington College, Center for Environment & Society​
  • Harford County​
  • Baltimore County Dept of Environmental Protection and Sustainability
  • Montgomery County​
  • Baltimore County Soil Conservation District​
  • ShoreRivers​
  • Harford Land Trust
  • Cecil Land Trust
  • City of Rockville​
  • Anne Arundel Soil Conservation District (AASCD)​
  • Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection & Restoration Program​
  • Center for Watershed Protection, Inc.​
