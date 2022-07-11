A man takes a photograph of the underwater viewing area at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Home flippers turned a quick and tidy profit on their real estate investments in Baltimore, Central Florida, and Detroit last quarter, according to a July report by RealtyTrac. Baltimore topped the list among metropolitan statistical areas with at least 50 completed single-family home flips in the first three months of the year. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium will launch an immersive event series for adults in 10 days, according to aquarium staff.

The event series, known as Voyages, will feature an audiovisual experience created by breath artist Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero. The audio was inspired by his research on biodiversity and animal communication, aquarium staff said.

The audio journey will be translated into visual displays projected throughout the aquarium, allowing visitors to go on a “voyage” and engage in a multisensory journey, according to aquarium staff.

Following the audio tour, which will take place at the National Aquarium’s Pier 3 building, people can make their way to Pier 4 for an after-party featuring a live DJ set from Baltimore-based musician and producer Wendel Patrick, according to aquarium staff.

Local vendors will be serving ticket holders some of the best cuisines from the Baltimore food scene.

Voyagers can enjoy food provided by Cajou Creamery, Pure Chocolate by Jinji, Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, and Sporty Dog Creations, aquarium staff said.

Alcoholic beverages and nonalcoholic beverages will be available throughout the experience.

“Voyages is an artistic journey through the scientific world, with Baltimore artists at the helm” National Aquarium Community Programs Manager Sarah Doccolo said. “Voyagers can experience the wonders of the National Aquarium and then celebrate them with great local food and drink at an afterparty that could only happen in Baltimore.”

Voyages: Chapter 1 takes place on July 21, 7 p.m.–11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.