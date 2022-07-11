BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gubernatorial candidates who chose to participate in a debate Monday night homed in on questions surrounding a key topic for those heading to the polls: education.

The debate, hosted by WJZ, the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools, took place at Baltimore City Community College.

The event drew some to watch the action in-person. The audience was able to participate in asking candidates vying for the governor’s seat their own questions towards the end of the debate.

Top of mind for some: the COVID-19 pandemic rebound, which magnified existing problems in public school systems across the state. This includes staffing shortages from educators to bus drivers.

“I want to know how they’re going to support educators and those who work in education because people are often leaving, not because they don’t love the work but because they simply are burning out,” said Danielle Byerson of Baltimore County.

Byerson said she attended the debate to become more informed about the gubernatorial candidates and their platforms.

“Being an invested participant in the political process is crucial,” said Byerson.

As a parent of a school-aged child, Byerson also wants to see security as a top priority.

Maryland’s Safe to Learn Act of 2018 requires all public schools to have an assigned student resource officer or “adequate coverage” by local law enforcement, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

“I’m looking for feedback and insight on their plan to execute equity in schools beyond school choice and more SROs in the school buildings,” said Byerson.

School funding is another big-ticket item for voters. Legislation passed in 2021 called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future aims at increasing education funding by $3.8 billion each year over the next decade. But whether candidate’s support or attempt to slow the plan is something voters are considering.

“We gotta do better by the young people because they the future,” pleaded Kimberly Byers of Baltimore City.

While these issues and many more weigh on the minds of voters, the Baltimore Teacher Network Executive Director, Elijah Etheridge said he is paying close attention to the “how to” and hopes this platform was used to inform before people cast their ballot.

“Often times we hear politicians come out with these lofty ideas and promises, a chicken in every pot, but we really want to focus on exactly they’re gonna get some of the lofty ideas done,” explained Etheridge.