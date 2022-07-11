Hi everyone!

We are big fans of “Sail Baltimore” here at WJZ. For years, this group of folks has welcomed ships from around the world and introduced them to Baltimore. In other words, “Sail Baltimore” is a very big deal.

This morning’s visit to the Libertad, an Argentine naval vessel, was anything but what you would have expected.

She is a regal vessel making her 11th trip to Charm City. Her arrival and departure with the crew of midshipmen standing in the rigging is something worth seeing. That gleaming white hull and the elegant sails would make John Paul Jones do a doubletake, much less Admiral William Brown, who is recognizes is the father of the Argentine Navy.

Now here comes the curveball mentioned above: Admirable Brown as an Irish orphan who found his love for the sea in Baltimore. He got his first job on the water working on the Delaware River. Who knew? And the rest, as they say, is history. This is one of the reasons for the many visits the Libertad has made to Baltimore’s picturesque Inner Harbor.

Until I noticed it today, I had no idea there was a memorial to the admiral just off the Promenade. I also did not know that the Libertad has brought to Baltimore a large bust of Admiral Brown to be placed on the promenade in recognition of his formative years here.

The Libertad is set to leave Tuesday. You can still get a free tour until 6 p.m. Monday. Or come down to the Inner Harbor on Tuesday to see the ship depart at noon. You can find even more information about this on the “Sail Baltimore” website.

What a story and yet another Baltimore connection to everything. Tomorrow, we’ll be doing a Camp Week encore complete with a visit to a place where you are supposed to act up.

Until then,

– Marty B!