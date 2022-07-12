ALERT DAYAfternoon Storms; Areal Flood Watch At 4 p.m. For Baltimore, Prince George's & Anne Arundel until 12 a.m. Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of East 29th Street about 10:30 p.m. found Tiya Otugo shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

