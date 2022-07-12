ALERT DAYMore Than 92K BGE Customers Lose Power Due To Storms
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Carroll County, Carroll County Public Schools, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials.

Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms Ravaged The State But Drier Days Are Ahead

A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even stripped of part of its roof.

READ MORE: More Than 92K Customers Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

State agencies and lawmakers announced everything from train cancellations to road closures in the aftermath of the storm.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced late Tuesday that trains would not run along the Camden Line on Wednesday morning due to storm damage.

MORE NEWS: ‘Just Trying To Survive’: Baltimore Squeegee Workers Say Washing Windows Helps Them Overcome Struggles

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman noted that at least 36 county roads were closed in his district.

CBS Baltimore Staff