BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials.

Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said.

Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022

A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even stripped of part of its roof.

#HAPPENINGNOW: This is the roof of the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Upperco #MD The storm ripped the upper level of the roof off. A bank employee says everyone got out & no one was injured.@wjz pic.twitter.com/mYWJC7d7ck — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) July 12, 2022

State agencies and lawmakers announced everything from train cancellations to road closures in the aftermath of the storm.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced late Tuesday that trains would not run along the Camden Line on Wednesday morning due to storm damage.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman noted that at least 36 county roads were closed in his district.