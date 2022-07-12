BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person.
The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.