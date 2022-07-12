BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant and comfortable day on Monday as temperatures were in the mid 80’s, with low humidity.
Overnight, there's a more humid flow of air from the southwest that will make for a more uncomfortable day Tuesday, with the threat of later afternoon storms.
The severe storms center has the Baltimore area, and areas north of the city, in a 2 out of 5 risk. Any storms that do form can have damaging winds, hail and some heavy downpours. The threat will wind down later in the evening as a cold front will move east of our region before midnight.
We have declared an Alert Day for Tuesday due to the threat of those storms in the region, and we will be tracking them all day tomorrow.
Some drier air will move into Maryland by Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday will see a high of about 92 before storms hit, and in the upper 80’s on Wednesday.