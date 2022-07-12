BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland endured numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, which began in far western Maryland before noon and progressed across the rest of the state during the late afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms and showers produced a few dozen reports of wind damage and a few reports of large hail too.
Thousands of power outages were noted, especially in Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties due to wires down and trees that had fallen on wires.
Late tonight, the showers will continue to press south and southeast over Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
The severe thunderstorm and flood watches were canceled for the Baltimore area given that all the storms had passed by 8:30 p.m.
Some drier and quieter weather is in store over the next few days but it will still be seasonably warm.
The next chance of showers will likely come this weekend with widely scattered showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday.