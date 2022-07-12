BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 92,443 customers have lost power as severe thunderstorms move through northern and central Maryland, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric.
Per the utility company, there were as many as 35,693 households without power in Baltimore County, and the highest number of outages, 629, have been reported there.
In Carroll County, 19,577 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about 32% — are without power. Similarly, 18% of BGE customers in Harford County, or 19,381 households, have lost power.
Prince George's County has also seen a significant impact, with 11,634 customers losing power, according to BGE.
In Anne Arundel County, 4,774 customers are impacted, and in Baltimore City, the number stands at 147.
Any BGE customer who is experiencing a power outage or wants to report a downed wire can call the company at 877-778-2222 or use their mobile phone to report the issue at bge.com/outage.
