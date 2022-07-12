BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 114,000 customers have lost power as severe thunderstorms move through northern and central Maryland, including more than 39,000 households in Baltimore County, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric.

Per the utility company, there were as many as 41,703 households without power in Baltimore County, and the highest number of outages, 491, have been reported there.

In Carroll County, 24,476 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about 41% — are without power. Similarly, 28% of BGE customers in Harford County, or 30,329 households, have lost power.

Prince George’s County has also seen a significant impact, with 14,704 customers losing power, according to BGE.

In Anne Arundel County, 4,742 customers are impacted, and in Baltimore City, the number stands at 935.

Any BGE customer who is experiencing a power outage or wants to report a downed wire can call the company at 877-778-2222 or use their mobile phone to report the issue at bge.com/outage.

When adverse weather affects our service area, BGE is prepared. If you experience a power outage or need to report a downed wire, please call 877.778.2222. Outages may also be reported online at https://t.co/Cv4HSJGCuv. pic.twitter.com/rEgjxpbgN5 — BGE (@MyBGE) July 12, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect in Anne Arundel County until 7:30 p.m.

As the system passed through the Baltimore region early Tuesday evening, warnings were also issued in Calvert, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. Those expired at 6:45 p.m.

Before that, warnings were in effect for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford and Montgomery counties, as well as Baltimore City.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties until 10 p.m.